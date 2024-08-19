Newswise — A research team has reviewed significant progress in understanding the growth and stress response mechanisms in bermudagrass, a widely distributed and valuable grass species. This review highlights the genetic diversity and complex regulation pathways in bermudagrass. The findings are crucial for breeding high-quality varieties and improving environmental adaptation. Future applications may involve whole genome resequencing and efficient genetic transformation systems to further explore and harness the genetic potential of bermudagrass for various uses.

Bermudagrass (Cynodon spp.) is a widely distributed perennial grass, valued for its deep-rooted, sod-forming characteristics and tolerance to environmental stressors, making it popular in turfgrass, slope protection, and forage species. Current research focuses on understanding the adverse effects of environmental stresses on bermudagrass and its response mechanisms, driven by advances in research technology. However, challenges remain in fully elucidating these mechanisms.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/grares-0024-0015) published in Grass Research on 30 July 2024, aims to further explore stress response growth regulation in C. dactylon.

Firstly, this review comprehensively examines the environmental factors influencing bermudagrass growth. Researchers explore how abiotic stresses such as light, temperature, drought, submergence, salinity, and heavy metal exposure affect bermudagrass at both physiological and molecular levels. In addition to abiotic stresses, biotic stresses also cause severe damage to bermudagrass. The review emphasizes the role of microbial communities in bermudagrass's resistance to biotic stresses and underscores the need for further research on the effects of combined stresses, such as nitrogen reduction and salt stress. Secondly, three research strategies for bermudagrass are outlined, including morphological and physiological methods, molecular markers and omics techniques, and the establishment of genetic transformation systems. Thirdly, genes related to environmental stress responses and growth in bermudagrass, such as CdWRKY2, CdSPS1, and CdSPS2, are summarized. Despite these advances, significant challenges remain in fully understanding the genetic and molecular mechanisms governing bermudagrass's response to environmental stresses. The complexity of its genome and difficulties in developing efficient genetic transformation systems have hindered progress. The review suggests that future research should focus on overcoming these challenges by refining genetic transformation techniques, identifying key genes and regulatory pathways involved in stress tolerance, and exploring the roles of genetic diversity and physiological integration within bermudagrass species.

According to the study's lead researcher, Xuebing Yan, “However, due to that the emphasis of this review is the investigation of growth and environmental adaptation regulation mechanism in bermudagrass, only basic researches but not management reports are reviewed.”

In summary, this review details significant progress in understanding bermudagrass's growth and stress response mechanisms, emphasizing recent advances in molecular biology. Despite these developments, challenges remain in deciphering its genetic complexity and improving genetic transformation systems. Future research will focus on refining these systems, identifying key regulatory genes, and leveraging genetic diversity. Addressing these challenges will potentially enhance bermudagrass's resilience, improving its application as high-quality turf and forage across diverse environments.

###

References

DOI

10.48130/grares-0024-0015

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.48130/grares-0024-0015

Funding information

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant Nos. 32171672 and 31702165) and the Project of Forestry Science and Technology Innovation and Promotion of Jiangsu (Grant No. LYKJ[2021]09).

About Grass Research

Grass Research (e-ISSN 2769-1675) is an open access, online-only journal focused on mechanistic aspects of biology of grasses with broad international and disciplinary interests. Research papers and review articles published in Grass Research represent significant advances in the mechanistic understanding of the genetic, genomic, molecular, cellular, biochemical, and physiological processes and pathways involved in plant growth and development, as well as interactions with the environment and other organisms, and cultural management practices. Original research and review articles will also cover the development and application of new emerging methodologies and technologies in plant biology, such as gene editing, "Omics", non-invasive imaging, remote sensing, and artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Grass Research also publishes editorials and perspectives for expressing opinions on a specific issue or novel insights about existing research on a particular topic.