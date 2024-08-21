Newswise — UCLA researchers find that nearly 45% of adults with chronic liver disease encountered barriers to obtaining care compared with 34% of those with chronic obstructive pulmonary and/or cardiovascular disease, which are associated with a higher probability of recurrent acute care use and are likely due to facing more socioeconomic vulnerabilities. Barriers included healthcare unaffordability, organizational barriers, and transportation insecurity. Read the full study at ScienceDirect.