Research Alert

Newswise — UCLA researchers find that nearly 45% of adults with chronic liver disease encountered barriers to obtaining care compared with 34% of those with chronic obstructive pulmonary and/or cardiovascular disease, which are associated with a higher probability of recurrent acute care use and are likely due to facing more socioeconomic vulnerabilities. Barriers included healthcare unaffordability, organizational barriers, and transportation insecurity. Read the full study at ScienceDirect.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Gastro Hep Advances

Download PDF
172428495633063_WongCLDHealthcareBarriers.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Aging All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Health Disparities Healthcare Liver Disease
KEYWORDS
chronic liver disease Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Cardiovascular Disease socioeconomic disparities healthcare barriers
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY