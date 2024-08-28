Newswise — Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), the number one provider of healthcare education in the U.S.[1], and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, have partnered to offer the Critical Care Nursing Practice Ready. Specialty Focused.™ (PRSF) course at Chamberlain University. Designed specifically for Bachelor of Science nursing students who are interested in critical care nursing, this course acquaints pre-licensure students with specialty-focused education and clinical experience that helps prepare them to enter a nursing career in progressive and critical care.

Critical care nursing focuses on the care of critically ill or unstable patients following an extensive injury, surgery or life-threatening event. Together, AACN and Chamberlain University developed a 15-module course that provides eligible students with entry level knowledge and clinical concepts to jumpstart their practice readiness to ultimately provide optimal care to acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Students enrolled in the Critical Care PRSF course will learn various areas of critical and progressive care nursing practices, such as pulmonary, hematology, and cardiac.

While nursing shortages vary by specialty and geographic location, nurses leaving the profession is widespread. In the critical care specialty, 27% of critical care nurses are estimated to leave the profession, making it even more important to ensure the next generation of nurses are prepared to enter this specialty.

“Nationwide, healthcare systems are experiencing critical staffing shortages, a shortage that is especially prevalent in specialties like critical care nursing, where thorough training and onboarding for new nurses is vital due to the intense level of care provided to patients,” said Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president, Chamberlain University. “At Chamberlain University, we graduate practice-ready-clinicians and do so by collaborating with organizations like AACN to develop specialty modules, like the Critical Care PRSF course, which provides students with the knowledge and real-life skills needed to thrive in the workforce and effectively help solve for the nursing shortage experienced across the industry.”

The Critical Care PRSF course teaches students the level of care that is vital for the intense and continuous patient attention, monitoring and coordination needed for patients at a high risk for potential life-threatening health challenges. In addition to completing the course with the understanding, knowledge and skills needed to enter the critical care nursing specialty, students will also receive a one-year membership to AACN, where they can take advantage of the free educational resources and, more importantly, the supportive community of critical care nurses.

“Nursing associations, like AACN, and our academic institutions, like Chamberlain University, are uniquely positioned as strong collaborative partners to support students and new nurses for a successful transition to practice. Students benefit from the combination of Chamberlain’s foundational education required to be a registered nurse, plus AACN’s specialized expertise in critical care. We believe these students will be better prepared for a successful unit orientation, ultimately leading to a successful transition to independent practice providing optimal patient care.” said AACN Chief Clinical Officer Vicki Good, DNP, RN, CENP, CPPS.

Chamberlain University BSN students may enroll for this PRSF course on critical care nursing starting in fall of 2024.

Additional PRSF courses offered at various Chamberlain University campuses include nephrology, emergency nursing, perioperative, and home healthcare nursing. Funded by a grant from the American Nurses Foundation, the PRSF program is part of Adtalem’s dedicated efforts to prepare students to enter into the healthcare workforce as practice-ready clinicians, helping to address the nationwide healthcare workforce shortage.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is the No. 1 provider of healthcare education in the U.S.[2] and a systemically important solution for preparing a diverse talent workforce that meets needs of the healthcare industry. We are redefining the education pathway into healthcare and meeting the evolving patient needs for a thriving society. Adtalem recognizes the potential in each individual and guides them to success while maintaining the top-tier standards and rigor needed to fill the workforce deficit, by creating more opportunities to connect practice-ready clinicians with employers at scale. We empower a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities with a family of institutions dedicated to nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine, social work and more. Our community is comprised of approximately 80,000 students, over 300,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 employees. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University, an Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) institution, educates, empowers, and emboldens a diverse community of healthcare professionals who seek to advance the health of people, families, communities, and nations. Chamberlain University has the largest school of nursing in the U.S., with both on-campus and online degree programs. Chamberlain University is comprised of the College of Nursing and the College of Health Professions, offering a variety of bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and certificate programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Visit Chamberlain.edu for more information, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses

For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States. Visit AACN.org for more information.

[1] Based on most recent reported year, 2022, according to U.S. government IPEDS database.

[2] Based on most recent reported year, 2022, according to U.S. government IPEDS database.