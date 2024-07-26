Newswise — Recently, we read an article published by the Yang et al. The results of this study indicated that engineered exosomes loaded with microRNA-29a (miR-29a) alleviate knee inflammation and maintain extracellular matrix stability in Sprague Dawley rats. The study’s results provide useful information for treating knee osteoarthritis (KOA). This letter, shares our perspectives on treating KOA using engineered exosomes for miR-29a.

Key Words: Exosomes, Intra-articular injection, Mesenchymal stem cells, MicroRNA-29a, Osteoarthritis

Core Tip: We recently reviewed a study that treated knee osteoarthritis using engineered exosomes. The authors found that this novel treatment approach is more effective than standard exosomes at symptom alleviation. This letter summarizes the advantages and limitations of this therapy and clarifies aspects of the original article.