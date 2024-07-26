Newswise —

For over 40 years Randox has been shaping the future of clinical diagnostics. Quality Control is our passion, and we believe in producing high quality material that can help streamline procedures, whilst saving time and money for laboratories of all sizes and budgets.

With an already extensive offering of third party quality controls, we are excited to introduce the latest addition to our portfolio: the Acusera Smart Controls. This range consists of Smartscan and Smartload products which have been designed to fit directly onto a wide range of test systems. This range further streamlines the QC process, without the need to aliquot material minimising human error and optimising workflows.

The control range consists of: PTH, Liquid Cardiac, Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay. With a specific protein and urine chemistry control coming soon.

How It Works:

Our two product categories have slightly different systems in place, designed to suit multiple laboratories.

SMARTSCAN QC;

The Smartscan QC is directly loaded onto the analyser. The analyser scans the barcode. The operator can log on to access the relevant target value file and upload as instructed

SMARTLOAD QC;

The Smartload QC is directly loaded onto the analyser Operator follows relevant instructions to upload values.

PTH Control

The Acusera Smart PTH Control is intended for use with in vitro diagnostic assays for the quantitative determination of Parathyroid Hormone in human serum and plasma. This notoriously unstable marker is available with an impressive 30 day open vial stability, reducing waste while remaining easy-to-use. Available in our Smartload format, benefits include:

Liquid frozen for ease of use

Human based serum ensuring a commutable sample matrix

Open vial stability of 30 days at 2°C to 8°C

Liquid Cardiac Control

The Acusera Smart Liquid Cardiac Control is designed to cover a range of cardiac markers at clinical decision levels, eliminating the need for additional low-level controls at extra expenses. It is intended for use with in vitro diagnostic assays for the quantitative determination of 7 cardiac markers. This control also has an impressive 14 day open vial stability for Troponin I, and 30 days for other analytes. It is designed for use in the routine monitoring of both accuracy and precision. Available in our Smartload and Smartscan format, benefits include:

Liquid frozen for ease of use

Human serum based ensuring a commutable sample matrix

Open vial stability of 30 days at 2-8ºC for most analytes (excluding Troponin I)

Consolidates 7 key cardiac markers

Cut off levels for Troponin I in line with internationally recommended levels

Clinical Chemistry Control

The Acusera Smart Liquid Chemistry Control is intended for in vitro diagnostic use, in the quality control of diagnostic assays. Three clinically significant levels are available. Covering 98 analytes, the control enables effective consolidation and cost saving. Available in our Smartload and Smartscan format, benefits include:

Liquid frozen for ease of use

Human serum based ensuring a commutable sample matrix

Open vial stability of 7 days at 2-8ºC for most analytes

Consolidates 98 analytes

High levels of CRP and other proteins eliminate the need for multiple controls

Immunoassay Control

The Acusera Smart Liquid Immunoassay Control is intended for in vitro diagnostic use to cover immunoassay testing in a single tube. The three clinically significant levels provided will not only ensure accurate performance at key decision levels, but will also elimate the need for additonal controls, enabling greater conslidation and cost savings. Available in our Smartload and Smartscan format, benefits include:

Liquid frozen for ease of use

100% human serum ensuring a commutable sample matrix

Stable for 7 days at 2ºC to 8ºC for most analytes

Consolidates routinely run tumour markers, cardiac markers, therapeutic drugs and hormones

In addition to these controls, we have a further Specific Protein and Urine Chemistry options coming soon.

Discover the full range by visiting: https://www.randox.com/acusera-smart-controls/