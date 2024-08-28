JMIR Publications Launches New Peer-Reviewed Journal: JMIR XR and Spatial Computing

Newswise — (Toronto, July 30, 2024) JMIR Publications, a leading publisher in digital health research, announces the launch of JMIR XR and Spatial Computing, a cutting-edge journal dedicated to exploring the transformative potential of extended reality (XR) and spatial computing technologies in clinical practice.

This new journal arrives at a pivotal moment when recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), graphical processing, display technology, and network connectivity are propelling XR and spatial computing from the realm of possibility into the realm of practical application in health care.

With over a decade of experience in navigating the XR and spatial computing landscape, JMIR Publications adopts a stance of informed optimism, acknowledging both the potential and the challenges of integrating these technologies into health care. The journal aims to foster candid discussions, promote rigorous research, and explore how these technologies can improve diagnostic precision, treatment efficacy, access to care, and ultimately, patient outcomes.

"XR and spatial computing are poised to revolutionize health care, but their successful integration requires thoughtful consideration and collaboration," said Dr Lars Riedemann, editor-in-chief of JMIR XR and Spatial Computing. "Our new journal provides a platform for researchers, clinicians, and industry innovators to share their insights, showcase their work, and shape the future of this exciting field."

JMIR XR and Spatial Computing welcomes submissions on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to:

Applications of XR and spatial computing in various medical specialties

Ethical considerations and challenges in the adoption of immersive technologies

Research on the impact of XR and spatial computing on patient outcomes and health care efficiency

Development of innovative solutions to address accessibility and equity issues

Exploration of academic-industrial collaborations and open-source projects

The journal actively encourages contributions from diverse sources, including academic researchers, industry partners, independent developers, and open-source communities. By fostering a collaborative environment, JMIR XR and Spatial Computing aims to accelerate the development and adoption of responsible, effective, and accessible XR and spatial computing solutions in health care.

To gain further insights into the vision and objectives of this groundbreaking journal, we invite you to read the full editorial “Discovering and Creating the Leading Edge of Extended Reality and Spatial Computing: A Message From the Editor-in-Chief” penned by Dr Riedemann, available on the JMIR XR and Spatial Computing website.

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, is a leading open access digital health research publisher. As a pioneer in open access publishing, JMIR Publications is committed to driving innovation in scholarly communications, advancing digital health research, and promoting open science principles. Our portfolio features 35 open access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health, including the Journal of Medical Internet Research, as well as cross-disciplinary journals such as JMIR Research Protocols and the new title JMIR XR & Spatial Computing.