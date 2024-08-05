Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. — The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) and Rm8, its innovation lab, have partnered with LaaSy Health, a leading innovator in healthcare services. This collaboration will help provide AANA members accessible, affordable, and personalized healthcare.

Through the partnership with LaaSy Health, AANA can provide members with the availability of a comprehensive suite of healthcare services tailored to meet their unique needs. With affordable and transparent pricing, LaaSy Health provides clear, upfront costs. Additionally, members can enjoy the convenience of virtual care, connecting with qualified healthcare professionals where and when they need it most.

“AANA’s partnership with LaaSy Health reflects a commitment to supporting our members with all their professional needs,” said Eric O’Connor, AANA Chief Innovation Officer. “LaaSy Health’s commitment to virtual care and personalized healthcare plans aligns perfectly with AANA’s mission to enhance member well-being and care quality.”

"As the CEO of LaaSy Health and a proud member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, I am thrilled to support AANA and our collaborative partnership. Together, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare by providing solutions that empower AANA members as patients and elevate the standard of care delivered to nurse anesthesiologists. Our joint efforts are paving the way for a healthier, more empowered future for all," said Joel Tompkins, CRNA, MSN, CEO of LaaSy Health.

As advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) specializing in anesthesia care, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, safely administer more than 50 million anesthetics annually in the U.S. across various settings, including hospital surgical suites, dental offices, podiatry clinics, ophthalmology centers, plastic surgery offices, and pain management specialists. CRNAs also provide anesthesia in the U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities. They represent more than 80% of anesthesia providers in rural counties, where many rural hospitals depend on CRNAs for anesthesia care.

To explore these new services and see how they can benefit you, visit LaaSy Health.