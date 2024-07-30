Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has been recognized with a Power of Associations Silver Award by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its successful initiative, ‘Advocacy from the Start’.

“As the leading organization representing CRNAs, also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, AANA is a determined advocate on issues that impact the profession of nurse anesthesiology, the patients our members serve, and the collective voices of our community and workforce,” said AANA CEO Bill Bruce, MBA, CAE. “AANA’s ‘Advocacy from the Start’ campaign illustrates the commitment of the association to our mission. We are honored to be recognized by ASAE.”

AANA recognizes that to further its mission to advance, support, and protect nurse anesthesiology, all members, --Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, and Resident Registered Nurse Anesthetists (RRNAs) enrolled in nurse anesthesia programs-- must play a part. Effective advocacy requires engagement from members at all points in their career.

To address this, AANA Advocacy Staff created the ‘Advocacy from the Start’ program. The goal of the ‘Advocacy from the Start’ program is to motivate AANA’s newest members to become active advocates and in turn, encourage RRNAs to continue their advocacy efforts as CRNAs, increase general membership engagement in AANA, and facilitate a pipeline of future AANA leaders.

“Congratulations to AANA for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large,” said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. “It’s always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We’re very proud to spotlight this award-winning initiative.”

ASAE’s Power of Associations Award recognizes the associations’ economic and societal contributions locally, nationally and globally. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award winners during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

