Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) — The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) launched its new micro-credentialing program, PROficiency, during the AANA Annual Congress, held August 2-6, 2024, in San Diego.

Micro-credentials are compact competency-based qualifications which demonstrate a learner has evolving knowledge in specified areas which expand or protect scope of practice and/or improve patient care. Micro-credentials encourage Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthetists or nurse anesthesiologists, to take part in lifelong learning and explore a pathway of achievement-based learning. Being awarded a micro-credential will include a digital badge, which is a visual representation of learning success and signifies an obtained a level of knowledge.

“With PROficiency, CRNAs will benefit from shorter course durations that can be completed on their own time, in addition to having access to topics that reflect the skills and tools that are in highest demand in the industry,” said Connie Anderko, AANA’s Director of Professional Development.

PROficiency encompasses all individual micro-credentials being offered by AANA into one overarching program. The first two micro-credentials offered are the Obstetric Anesthesia Micro-Credential and Didactic Educator Micro-Credential, with more to follow.

About the micro-credential programs:

Obstetric Anesthesia Micro-Credential

CRNAs/nurse anesthesiologists help drive change to reduce maternal-related deaths and implement prevention strategies to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in pregnancy-related mortality. Healthcare professionals must maintain their familiarity with evolving obstetric analgesia and anesthesia practices as they are updated in federal, state, and local statutes and regulations, as well as nationally recognized obstetric care practices, guidelines, and scientific literature. This micro-credential program is designed to elevate the knowledge, skills, and competencies for CRNAs/nurse anesthesiologists in the area of obstetric anesthesia.

Didactic Educator Micro-Credential

Nurse anesthesiology educators play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare by training and mentoring the next generation of CRNAs/nurse anesthesiologists. As experts in anesthesia practice, educators bridge the gap between theory and practice, preparing students to deliver safe, effective anesthesia care in diverse clinical settings. Using this micro-credential pathway, educators will learn about theories of adult learning, principles of curriculum development and evaluation, review compliance and accreditation standards, how to effectively mentor and teach residents, the importance of cultural competency training, and essentials of academic and professional integrity.

