Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) Foundation presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Michelle Gonzalez, PhD, CRNA, CHSE-A, FAANA, with the Rita L. LeBlanc Philanthropist of the Year Award during the AANA 2024 Annual Congress, August 2-6, in San Diego.

The Rita L. LeBlanc Philanthropist of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has gone beyond the call of duty as a supporter of the AANA Foundation and other philanthropic organizations. The recipient of this award demonstrates a strong philanthropic spirit, and through his or her charitable actions motivates others to give of themselves.

A longtime supporter of AANA, its Foundation, CRNA-PAC, and the nurse anesthesiology profession, Dr. Michelle Gonzalez has been exceptionally generous to the AANA Foundation. As of 2024, she became a Gold member of the Foundation’s Gertrude Fife Society, with cumulative Foundation donations in the $50,000-$99,999 range. In fiscal year 2023, Gonzalez donated to the AANA Foundation’s AANA Room Sponsorship campaign by sponsoring the AANA Wellness Room in honor of Tara Mandy Labang, CRNA who was tragically slain in 2021.

“I am grateful and humbled by the honor of receiving this award, and for the nomination by Wilma Gillis. Philanthropy is not about recognition, but about making a difference in the lives of others, providing time, talent, or tribute to create opportunities and hope for those who will become the beneficiaries of these efforts. I am thankful that my financial support will be used by the AANAF to support our nurse anesthesiology community and profession, from residents to researchers, and the communities they serve. I look forward to continuing to give back, live by example, and encouraging others to do so. Thank you again for this great honor!

This year, Gonzalez donated $5,000 to the Lorraine Jordan Legacy Fund at a recent conference. After making this donation, Michelle made an offer that she would match donations made in the room up to an additional $5,000. That day alone, Michelle donated $10,000 to the LJ Legacy Fund.

Dr. Gonzalez has more than 25 years of experience in civilian and military-based facilities as a CRNA and educator, providing services to military, hospitals, private practice, and educational institutions in Illinois, Texas, Maryland, and most recently, Arkansas. She serves as a clinical associate professor and the inaugural program director for the Doctor of Nursing Practice Nurse Anesthesia Specialty at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) since 2019. Currently, she is a member of the AANA, International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL), American Nurses Association, the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, and the Arkansas Association of Nurse Anesthetists, where she serves on the Board of Directors.

Among her career recognitions, Dr. Gonzalez was a 2023 Nominee for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Excellence in Mentoring: Diversity Faculty Mentoring Award, a 2023 Arkansas Great 100 Nurses Honoree, a 2022 Nominee for Outstanding Nurse Educator Award in Arkansas, and a member of the inaugural class selected as a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

Dr. Gonzalez received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from North Park College in Chicago, Ill. She received her diploma in nurse anesthesia from Ravenswood Hospital and Medical Center, concurrently with her Master of Science degree in Nursing from DePaul University in Chicago and a Master of Science in Oriental Medicine from the Midwest College of Oriental Medicine in Racine, Wis. She subsequently earned a Diplomate of Oriental Medicine (DpOM), from the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM), in Washington, DC. Her PhD in Educational Leadership was awarded from Trident University International. Additionally, she earned a post-doctoral certificate in Teaching in Nursing and Health Professions from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md., and her Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator-Advanced (CHSE-A) from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in Washington, DC.