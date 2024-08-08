Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., August 8, 2024 – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is pleased to announce that the Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing at Loyola University Chicago has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Inclusive Excellence, Belonging, and Sustainability in Nursing Education Award. This prestigious honor is awarded annually to recognize nursing schools for successfully meeting the needs of an increasingly diverse student population and for cultivating a sense of belonging in nursing.

“We are proud of the work that Loyola University Chicago is leading to foster inclusive excellence at the School of Nursing and throughout the larger campus community,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their efforts to develop a diverse cadre of nurse leaders and sustain a culture of belonging serve as a model for what other nursing schools can do to create academic environments that welcome and respect students, faculty, and staff from all backgrounds.”

AACN’s Inclusive Excellence, Belonging, and Sustainability in Nursing Education Award was created to showcase nursing schools with a strong commitment to educating and celebrating all individuals engaged in the academic nursing community. Winning schools must illustrate how they advocate for inclusive excellence at all institutional levels through student and faculty recruitment, curricular innovation, community engagement, creative programming, and potentially countless other ways.

The School of Nursing at Loyola University Chicago was recognized for their comprehensive approach to creating meaningful change and influencing others to champion inclusive excellence. Through recruitment initiatives, mentoring programs, strategic planning efforts, an annual learning series, and curriculum redesign, staff and faculty are having a measurable impact on meeting the needs of a diverse student body and fostering belonging.

One of the school’s signature efforts, the CARE Pathway to the BSN, provides support to students of color new to nursing school to facilitate baccalaureate degree-completion and overall student success. With $2.2 million in funding from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, this program provides financial support; peer, faculty, and alumni mentoring; tailored strategies based on the social determinants of education; and student development seminars. Since the program launched in 2021, 12 students of color have graduated from the BSN program and an additional 60 students are currently enrolled. The nursing school is making a real impact on diversifying the workforce and helping nurses from all background thrive as professional nurses. For more information on the school's efforts, please visit AACN's website.

The 2024 Inclusive Excellence, Belonging, and Sustainability in Nursing Education Award will be presented at AACN’s Access, Connection, and Engagement Symposium on June 4-5, 2025 in Indianapolis, IN. For more information and registration, please visit our website.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the voice for academic nursing representing more than 875 member schools of nursing at public and private institutions nationwide. AACN works to establish quality standards for nursing education; assists schools in implementing those standards; influences the nursing profession to improve health care; and promotes public support for professional nursing education, research, and practice. Learn more at aacnnursing.org.

###