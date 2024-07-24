Newswise — Winston-Salem, North Carolina – July 24, 2024 – 3DBioFibR Inc., a leader in the development of nature-inspired biomaterials, has announced its partnership with the RegeneratOR Test Bed to further its mission of revolutionizing tissue engineering. The company specializes in producing high-performance protein fibers through innovative dry-spinning technology, which closely replicates the structure and properties of natural materials. The RegeneratOR Test Bed is an initiative from the RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO), part of the Piedmont Triad RegenMed Engine of the National Science Foundation (NSF) Innovation Engines program.

3DBioFibR's proprietary CollaFibR™ production system operates at commercial scale with a fully automated process, utilizing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inputs to ensure consistent and reliable fabrication. This technology enables the creation of advanced materials that are not only biocompatible but also capable of addressing critical challenges in tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, and cell culture.

For regenerative medicine, the μCollaFibR additive for bioinks and hydrogels can create more sustainable bioprinted tissues, stronger and faster, that are universally compatible across the industry. Innovations that provide standards across companies and researchers speed up the process for testing, development, and ultimately marketing to healthcare providers.

"3D BioFibR is an esteemed platform dedicated to fostering innovation in biomedical research and development, and they are an example of a partner we need for the Test Bed," said Joshua Hunsberger, CTO of ReMDO. "Our collaboration aims to accelerate the translation of products from our space, to create impactful solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes worldwide."

The RegeneratOR Test Bed provides 3DBioFibR with state-of-the-art facilities and collaborative opportunities with leading researchers and institutions. This partnership will facilitate the advancement of 3DBioFibR's capabilities in biomaterials production and application, aiming to address diverse biomedical challenges.

"Our approach leverages the inherent strength, structure, and toughness of natural materials to develop next-generation solutions for tissue regeneration and beyond," Gurkaran Chowdhry, Director of Business Development for 3D BioFibR.

About 3DBioFibR: 3D BioFibR produces high value collagen fibers at commercial scales for a variety of tissue engineering and medical applications. The Company’s proprietary dry-spinning process produces fibers that are best-in-class from a strength, diameter, and quality perspective, recreating the natural appearance, structure and function of collagen fibers. This manufacturing process is at least 3600x faster than competing manufacturing processes making them accessible for an increasing number of biomedical applications in the growing tissue engineering market. For more information, visit www.3DBioFibR.com.

Media Contact: Kevin Sullivan, CEO, [email protected]

About ReMDO: The RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO) is a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission to help deliver on the promise of regenerative medicine by advancing research to de-risk technologies, promoting progress of biomanufacturing scale-up and automation to make technologies more affordable, and speeding up the translation to clinical practice. For more information, visit http://remdo.org.

Media Contact: Emily Gregg, [email protected]