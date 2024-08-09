Newswise — Join us for the 11th Chula-ASEAN Week, where we delve into the theme of “Reshaping ASEAN Towards an Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient Future.” The event will take place on 15th – 16th August 2024, at the Chumbhot-Panthip Conference Room, 4th Floor, Prajadhipok-Rambhaibarni Building, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok. Participants can also join us online via facebook.com/aseanstudiescu

The two-day conference is being co-organized by the ASEAN Studies Center (ASC), Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University; Department of ASEAN Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; ASEAN Association-Thailand; C asean; International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD); the Right Livelihood College Bangkok; and ASEAN Foundation.

This two-day seminar will feature an inaugural speech and seven insightful sessions, providing a platform to explore and discuss the future of ASEAN:

Inaugural Speech: ASEAN in 2024 Under Lao PDR’s Chairmanship and ASEAN’s Future Challenges Session I: Reshaping ASEAN Towards an Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient Future Session II: UN Summit of the Future: Initiating Policy Initiatives on Future Generations in Thailand, ASEAN and the Asia Pacific Region Session III: Advancing ASEAN Sustainability: Green Bond, Clean Air, and Circular Economy Session IV: Enhancing ASEAN Youth’s Knowledge and Understanding in Digitalization, Inclusiveness, and Sustainability Session V: Unlocking Multi-Dimensional Crises into Opportunities in Myanmar: ASEAN and Thailand’s Roles Session VI: ASEAN Business Challenges in a Fractured and Troubled World Session VII: ASEAN in Times of Global Uncertainties: Implications for an Inclusive, Sustainable, and Resilient Future

For detailed program information and to register, scan the QR code provided on the poster or use this link: https://forms.gle/P2VKGjapU72FYeUV8.

The 11th Chula-ASEAN Week is just one part of ASEAN Week 2024, which features a variety of activities. There will be a forum on “Pioneering the Future of ASEAN Green Procurement” and another on “Fostering ASEAN Talent” on August 6th – 7th August 2024. For more details, kindly visit facebook.com/aseanstudiescu, facebook.com/Casean, and the website of the Department of ASEAN Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.