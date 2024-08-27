Newswise — Baltimore – A $10 million gift from Ellen W.P. Wasserman to LifeBridge Health will create an endowment to fund scholarships for medical students training at the Regional Medical Campus (RMC) at Sinai Hospital, a partnership with The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences (GW SMHS).

GW’s RMC students spend their third and fourth years of medical school in clinical rotations at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, training and working in a community-focused health system. One goal of the RMC is to grow the next generation physicians who may one day practice in the Baltimore region. In their training at Sinai, the students help care for many patients who come from underserved communities, where economic and social disparities can negatively affect their health. The RMC has a focus on primary care and community-based medicine.

“We are so grateful to Ellen Wasserman for this transformational gift to invest in the education of future physicians, who we hope will go on to practice in our communities. Ellen trained as a social worker and truly understands the challenges facing so many of our patients. With her many years of support to Sinai Hospital, our patients and our communities, this gift is part of Ellen’s legacy and a way to take on health disparities and make a positive difference in the health of people, particularly those who may be at increased health risks due to social or economic challenges,” says Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health.

The RMC program is now in its second full year with 15 GW SMHS students currently training at Sinai. There will be a total of 60 students (30 third year and 30 fourth year) when the program is at full capacity. The incoming GW SMHS class starting medical school this fall already has 30 first-year students who will come to the RMC in Baltimore for their clinical rotations in April 2026 Through the endowment, these students will receive tuition scholarships of $10,000 annually and will be known as Wasserman Scholars.

“The RMC students are a remarkable and enthusiastic group of students, and we are so thankful for Mrs. Wasserman’s gift that will support our students in this special learning environment and community-focused program. The current RMC students have shared how much they value the individualized, hands-on education and training they are receiving at Sinai, as well as connections they are able to build with their patients and our greater community,” says Scott Krugman, M.D., pediatrician and senior associate dean for the GW SMHS Regional Medical Campus.

During their time at Sinai, the third-year students rotate through all medical specialties, ranging from family medicine and internal medicine to pediatrics, psychiatry, obstetrics/gynecology, neurology, surgery and more. They work alongside doctors, nurses and other team members on hospital units, in physician clinics and in the community. Fourth-year students can take electives unique to the RMC, such as population health, value-based care and technology/digital health.

RMC students do their first two years of medical classroom coursework at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences’s campus in Washington, D.C. before coming to Baltimore for their final two years of medical school.

The gift from Mrs. Wasserman is the largest gift from an individual in the 26-year history of the LifeBridge Health system. This $10 million gift brings her lifetime donations to LifeBridge Health to about $24 million, with her previous gifts focused primarily on children. This includes endowing the Ellen W.P. Wasserman chair of pediatrics position at the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai.

“From the division of newborn medicine and the pediatric emergency department to our Center for Hope’s pediatrician and other pediatric areas she’s supported, Ellen’s passion for helping families has touched so many lives over the years. Through this extraordinary gift to endow scholarships for our RMC students, she now builds on that legacy to create the next generation of physicians to care for families in our communities,” says Julie Cox, chief philanthropy officer for LifeBridge Health.

She adds, “Ellen Wasserman is a caring and compassionate woman who always asks about our patients and how we can help people in our communities. We are so appreciative for her leadership and support to LifeBridge Health over more than quarter century.”

Mrs. Wasserman, who turned 101 in March, became an emeritus member of the LifeBridge Health board in 2022. She served on the Sinai Hospital board of directors for nearly 20 years and was a founding member of the LifeBridge Health board in 1998.

The Wasserman endowment ensures ongoing scholarship support for RMC students. The first two classes received scholarship support from other benefactors, including the Herman & Walter Samuelson Foundation, the Kahlert Foundation, Louis and Phyllis Friedman, the Blavatt Family, the Israelson Family Foundation and Stanley Friedler, M.D.

The RMC expands on Sinai Hospital’s existing medical education programs. Third- and fourth-year medical students from Johns Hopkins, the University of Maryland School of Medicine and other medical schools already spend four-to-eight-week clinical rotations at Sinai. Each year, more than 160 medical residents work and train at Sinai in Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education programs in seven medical specialties.

LifeBridge Health consists of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale, Grace Medical Center and subsidiaries and affiliates, including LifeBridge Health & Fitness. Sinai, Northwest and Carroll hospitals are acute-care general hospitals with complementary clinical centers of excellence. For more information, visit lifebridgehealth.org.

Founded in 1824, the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences (GW SMHS) was the first medical school in the nation’s capital and is the 11th oldest in the country. Working together in our nation’s capital, with integrity and resolve, the GW SMHS is committed to improving the health and well-being of our local, national and global communities: smhs.gwu.edu